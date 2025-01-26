Honda Fit Hits 11 Johanne Masowe Church Members, Kills One

8 minutes ago Sun, 26 Jan 2025 14:12:58 GMT

A Honda Fit driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 11 members of the Johanne Masowe Church who were returning from night prayers in Nketa, Bulawayo, on Sunday morning.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo confirmed the incident to the Chronicle, saying one of the victims died on the spot after being trapped underneath the vehicle.

Members of the Bulawayo Fire Brigade arrived at the scene shortly after the tragic incident, which occurred near the Chicken Corner leisure outlet, between Nketa Drive and Masiyephambili Drive. Said Moyo:

