Honda Fit Hits 11 Johanne Masowe Church Members, Kills One
A Honda Fit driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 11 members of the Johanne Masowe Church who were returning from night prayers in Nketa, Bulawayo, on Sunday morning.
Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo confirmed the incident to the Chronicle, saying one of the victims died on the spot after being trapped underneath the vehicle.
Members of the Bulawayo Fire Brigade arrived at the scene shortly after the tragic incident, which occurred near the Chicken Corner leisure outlet, between Nketa Drive and Masiyephambili Drive. Said Moyo:
Upon arrival, the Brigade found 11 people lying on the ground, some with fractures, spine injuries, and lacerations.
A Honda Fit was found in a ditch with one person trapped underneath, who was suspected to be dead on arrival.
The Brigade extricated the trapped victim and conveyed the injured individuals to Mpilo Hospital.
H said that preliminary details suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle Said Moyo:
The information we gathered is that the Honda Fit driver lost control and ploughed into a group of Johanne Masowe Church members who were returning from night prayers.
The deceased was handed over to ZRP details. The vehicle and the roadway were rendered safe by the Brigade.