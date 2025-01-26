Nine South African Soldiers Killed In Battle With M23 Rebels In DRC

According to the SANDF, the M23 rebels launched a full-scale assault aiming to capture Goma. However, South African forces, along with their regional counterparts, put up a determined resistance and eventually repelled the insurgents. The SANDF said:

The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters. Our forces were not only able to halt the M23 advancement but were able to push them back.

The confrontation resulted in the loss of seven SANDF members and two soldiers serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Several others sustained injuries, but the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

The SANDF is in the process of informing the families of the fallen soldiers.

The South African contingent was deployed in December 2023, as part of SADC’s efforts to stabilise eastern DRC, which has been troubled by ongoing conflicts between government forces and various rebel factions.

Meanwhile, Congolese authorities have blocked access to Goma airport and cancelled flights as Rwandan-backed rebels advance on the city.

While the airport has not been officially closed, passengers on site have been urged to return home.

The United Nations has advised staff to avoid the airport and shelter in place.

