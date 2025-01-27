40 Knowstics Academy Students In Limbo As Lower Sixth Classes Begin

The government is trying to engage both parties to resolve the issue, but the process is hindered by the fact that both the school, currently under judicial management, and the examination board are private entities, making it difficult to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, told The Herald on Friday that if the dispute had been between ZIMSEC and the school, the ministry could have intervened more swiftly.

The British Council of Zimbabwe has said they will not release the results until the school pays the balance of US$22,000, citing a breach of contract.

When contacted for comment by The Herald on Sunday, the school’s corporate rescue practitioner, Bhudhama Chikamhi, said:

There is no progress yet regarding the release of results; we are still where we were last time.

However, Chikamhi said not all 40 students would be stranded, as some had also sat for the ZIMSEC O-level exams and could use those results, giving them alternative options to further their education.

Tags

Leave a Comment