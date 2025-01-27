Formal Retailers Alarmed By Business Closures, Seek Mnangagwa's Intervention

5 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 06:38:24 GMT

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) is alarmed by the closure of formal retail and wholesale businesses and has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and save the sector.

In a statement on Sunday, CZR president Denford Mutashu said the continued closure of formal retail and wholesale businesses is a direct consequence of the tough economic environment that has consistently failed to support formalized sector players who face stiff competition from informal businesses and vendors, most of whom have no tax obligations.

Mutashu expressed concern that authorities continue to downplay the crisis. He said:

