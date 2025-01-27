Government Imposes New Regulations To Combat Smuggling

7 minutes ago Mon, 27 Jan 2025 20:18:11 GMT

The government has introduced new regulations that presume certain goods to be smuggled unless the owners can provide evidence of customs duty payment.

Under the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025, any manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, or consumer found in possession of designated goods without proof of duty payment to ZIMRA will be considered to have smuggled the goods. They will be liable for the payment of the duty, along with any applicable penalties.

The designated goods include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cement, clothing, footwear, dairy products, diapers, electrical appliances, cables, ploughs and their parts, processed meat, rice, pasta, sugar, tyres, motor spares, washing powder, detergents, biscuits, sweets, and laundry soaps.

