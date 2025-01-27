Harare Man Caught With 23 Grammes Of Cocaine

On 24th January 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, received information that the suspect was supplying Cocaine in greater Harare.

The detectives acted on the received information and contacted the suspect purporting to be potential buyers.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested at Chigwende area, Ushewekunze, Harare and was found in possession of 23 grammes of Cocaine, a digital scale and several plastic packages.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

