Harare Man Caught With 23 Grammes Of Cocaine
A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the police for possessing 23 grammes of cocaine. According to a statement issued on Saturday by ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspect, Tatenda Rusere alias Jack, was allegedly supplying cocaine in greater Harare.
Rusere was arrested in the Chigwende area, Ushewekunze, Harare, on Thursday and had 23 grammes of cocaine, a digital scale, and several plastic packages in his possession. Said Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tatenda Rusere (38) alias Jack in connection with unlawful possession of 23 grammes of Cocaine.Feedback
On 24th January 2025, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, received information that the suspect was supplying Cocaine in greater Harare.
The detectives acted on the received information and contacted the suspect purporting to be potential buyers.
Subsequently, the suspect was arrested at Chigwende area, Ushewekunze, Harare and was found in possession of 23 grammes of Cocaine, a digital scale and several plastic packages.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse.
The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.
