Mnangagwa Condemns Attacks On UN and SADC Peacekeepers In Eastern DRC

This region has been plagued by escalating conflict and instability, largely due to the resurgence of armed groups such as the M23 rebels.

The peacekeeping mission has faced significant challenges, including casualties among its personnel and intense clashes with the M23 rebels.

In addition to SADC’s efforts, the UN has maintained a peacekeeping presence in the DRC through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), which has been active in the country since 1999.

MONUSCO’s mandate is to help stabilize the country and protect civilians in conflict zones.

Tragically, at least 13 peacekeepers, including nine soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), who are part of SAMIDRC, were killed following two days of fierce fighting with M23 rebels in the eastern DRC.

In a statement issued on Monday, President Mnangagwa warned that those responsible for the deaths of peacekeepers would be held accountable. The statement reads:

The Chairman of SADC, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expresses grave concern on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Eastern DRC occasioned by the offensive operations of the M23 rebels. The Chairman condemns, unreservedly, the cowardly attacks on the UN and SADC peacekeepers that have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Eastern DRC. The Chairman of SADC presents his condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers and wishes those injured, a quick recovery. The Chairman of SADC points out that SADC will assume its full responsibility and take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC. Those responsible for the situation should be held accountable.

