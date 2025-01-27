War Veterans Demand Mnangagwa's Resignation

It is clear to us that Mnangagwa has failed, he is not fit to run this country and his time to go is now! We ask him to go peacefully. If he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no option but to ask the no people of Zimbabwe to deal with a rogue president in line with the constitution. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

War veteran Knox Chivero, speaking after Geza, declared that it is Mnangagwa’s time to leave “peacefully or otherwise.”

The war veterans vowed to oppose any changes to the Constitution and dismissed Mnangagwa’s claims that he had no ambition to stay in power beyond 2028.

Geza warned that such plans would “throw the country into disquiet.” He added:

How do you claim not to be involved when your ministers appointed under your hand issue statements in support of this illegal and treacherous 2030 agenda? Emmerson Mnangagwa on assumption of power showed that he was a man who had learned nothing… instead of correcting the mistakes of Robert Mugabe, he went about proving to all of us that Mugabe was actually a saint.

According to Geza, Mnangagwa has “systematically targeted and purged war veterans in various arms of government and replaced them with crooks.”

Geza fumed that the president’s cabinet is filled with ministers “who either belong to his clan or are benefactors to his family through his children.” He added:

Since assuming power, Mnangagwa has neglected civil servants who are now earning slave wages. Our men and women in uniform have lost their dignity even in the eyes of the public due to state-sponsored poverty.

Geza claimed that the rising frequency of deaths of ex-generals was suspicious, adding that they believe the deaths are “linked to Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy Owen Mudha Ncube.”

Owen Ncube is the Gokwe-Kana MP, the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, and also the former Minister of State for National Security.

