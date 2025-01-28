21-Year-Old Student Teacher Found Dead At School
A student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School was discovered dead on the school premises on Saturday, just a day after she was last seen with her alleged boyfriend.
The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Keener Tsanana, was found lying in a room with visible injuries, including a swollen forehead and multiple bruises across her body.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), told H-Metro that police are eager to interview Keener’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Valentine Tamuka Zivera, in connection with the investigation into her death. Said Nyathi:
The body was found on 25 January at about 8 pm. The deceased was identified as Keener Tsanana, who was a student Teacher at Guinea Fowl High School.
Simbarashe Dzimba, employed as a security guard at the school, reported the matter to the police.
Investigations revealed that the deceased was seen on 24 January 2025 in the company of one Valentine Tamuka, a student at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo, who is believed to be her boyfriend, entering the school premises.
Police also discovered Zireva’s belongings in the room where the body was discovered.
Valentine’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
We are appealing for information concerning his whereabouts and may it be passed to any Police station or police officers on patrol.