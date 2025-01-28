21-Year-Old Student Teacher Found Dead At School

7 minutes ago Tue, 28 Jan 2025 07:25:32 GMT

A student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School was discovered dead on the school premises on Saturday, just a day after she was last seen with her alleged boyfriend.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Keener Tsanana, was found lying in a room with visible injuries, including a swollen forehead and multiple bruises across her body.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), told H-Metro that police are eager to interview Keener’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Valentine Tamuka Zivera, in connection with the investigation into her death. Said Nyathi:

Feedback