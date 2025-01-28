Coca-Cola Recalls Drinks In Europe Over Safety Concerns

5 minutes ago Tue, 28 Jan 2025 07:50:37 GMT

Coca-Cola has recalled drinks in several European countries due to “higher levels” of a chemical called chlorate, according to a BBC report.

The recall mainly affects Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, with five product lines shipped to Britain that have already been sold. The affected brands include Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Tropico, and Minute Maid.

Chlorate can form when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing. A company spokesperson said that independent experts have determined the risk to consumers is very low.

