Coca-Cola Recalls Drinks In Europe Over Safety Concerns
Coca-Cola has recalled drinks in several European countries due to “higher levels” of a chemical called chlorate, according to a BBC report.
The recall mainly affects Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, with five product lines shipped to Britain that have already been sold. The affected brands include Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Tropico, and Minute Maid.
Chlorate can form when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing. A company spokesperson said that independent experts have determined the risk to consumers is very low.
Coca-Cola has not received any complaints in Great Britain and has informed authorities, promising to cooperate fully.
The issue involves a small number of imported cans of Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, and Sprite Zero, identifiable by production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE found on the bottom of the cans.
Exposure to high levels of chlorate can lead to health issues, particularly for children and infants.
According to an unnamed company spokesperson quoted by the AFP news agency, the higher levels of chlorate were discovered during routine testing at the company’s production facility in Ghent, Belgium.
Most unsold products have already been removed from shelves, according to AFP, and the company is working to withdraw the remaining stock.