KLM Royal Dutch Airlines To Cease Harare Freight Operations In April

Pim de Wit said that frequent 48-hour delays, cancellations, and rescheduling have significantly impacted Harare flights.

He further explained that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ decision to cease operations was influenced by factors such as the short flight leg, the lack of local maintenance facilities, and unstable freight volumes. The firm said:

We are working closely with Airflo KE to ensure alternative routings, where capacity remains available to transport your goods.

This includes partnering with Ethiopian Airlines to provide direct connections from Harare to Addis Ababa, followed by freighter flights to Europe. Additionally, FX Logistics has obtained permits for cargo handling operations in Addis Ababa.

Middle Eastern Carriers: Emirates and Qatar Airlines remain viable options for both westbound (Europe) and eastbound (Asia) freight, although please note that westbound rates are currently higher due to high demand from e-commerce.

De Wit said that there are options to route Harare cargo via Johannesburg, although this may lead to extended handling times. He said:

We remain committed to providing the highest level of service during this transition and will continue to work on identifying the most efficient and reliable alternatives. Should you have any concerns or require further details, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. We will provide further updates as the new, solutions are put in place.

