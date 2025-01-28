Marange High School Records Major Improvement In ZIMSEC A-Level Results
Marange High School (MHS), run by the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Manicaland Province, recorded a notable improvement in the latest Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2024 Advanced Level exams.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, out of 85 students who sat for their ‘A’ Levels, the school’s overall pass rate rose to 98.82% from the previous year’s rate of around 91%.
This increase is remarkable considering MHS does not strictly recruit only competent learners, unlike other schools.
16 students achieved results ranging from 14 to 20 ‘A’ Level points. One student earned 20 points in Mathematics, Physics, Computers, and Chemistry, while four others scored between 16 and 19 points.
Marange High School has also championed the girl child’s right to education, enrolling 56 female students and 29 males.
Official records indicate that most districts in Manicaland Province achieved higher than the national pass rate of 94.58%, with Buhera at 97.8%, Makoni at 97.3%, Mutare at 96.54%, Nyanga at 97.16%, Chimanimani at 98.23%, Mutasa District 98.7%, and Chipinge District, the lowest in the province, at 93.5%.
Approximately half of Zimbabwe’s top 10 performing schools have been from Manicaland Province over the years.
According to ZIMSEC, 31,443 of the 33,246 candidates nationally achieved Grade E or better in two or more subjects, representing a pass rate of 94.58%, compared to 94.60% in 2023.