Police Urge Commuters To Avoid Boarding Rickety And Unregistered Kombis

The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses appreciation to the public for the support and cooperation given towards the ongoing operation, “No to mushikashika and lawlessness on the roads”.

The Police reiterates that only duly registered kombis with all the relevant and verifiable documents will be allowed to carry passengers from one point to another as public service vehicles.

In this regard, no unregistered kombis or pirate taxis will be allowed to conduct business as public service vehicles.

The Police urges all kombi owners to lead by example and ensure that anyone intending to operate a public service vehicle business duly complies with the country’s road rules and regulations.

In other words, all kombis moving on the roads must be registered and licenced through the Government relevant arms.

On the other hand, the Police implores passengers or the travelling public not to board ramshackled or dilapidated kombis including those with no registration plates or with windows or screen covered by cardboard boxes and other materials.

The public should also assist in the promotion of public safety by not boarding or waiting for transport at undesignated points as the practice disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command is taking decisive action on corrupt elements within the rank and file of the Police.

This include some unregistered kombi operators who are now working in cahoots with unruly elements to perpetuate corrupt activities on the roads.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is taking decisive action on unregistered kombis which are now picking passengers on the Chitungwiza -Harare Central Business District route and dropping them before the Seke Bridge.

The Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba has directed Police Commanders to ensure that duly registered and compliant kombis are allowed passage at Police check points without being inconvenienced.