PSL Unveils 2025 Season Fixtures... Awaits ZIFA Confirmation On Southern Region Slot

PSL communications officer, Kudzai Bare, spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub after the release of the 2025 fixture and indicated that they expect confirmation soon. She said:

We are still waiting for confirmation from ZIFA on the team that will fill that slot, which is why, on the fixtures, you will realise that we just went for the Southern Region. We expect to get the confirmation from ZIFA soon.

The PSL on Monday unveiled the fixtures for the 2025 season, although the exact commencement dates are still to be confirmed.

The season will kick off with the Castle Challenge Cup, featuring the 2024 league champions, Simba Bhora, facing off against Chibuku Super Cup winner, Dynamos, at Rufaro Stadium on February 22.

The much-anticipated clash between giants Highlanders and Dynamos is set for Week 14 in Harare, with the return leg scheduled for Week 31.

The first “Battle of the Cities” between Highlanders and CAPS United will occur early, in Week Six, while the Harare Derby featuring Dynamos and CAPS United will follow in Week 12.

Highlanders will start their season away to newly promoted MWOS, who have taken over ZPC Hwange’s PSL status.

Dynamos will host ZPC Kariba while defending champions Simba Bhora face a challenging opener at home against FC Platinum.

Newly promoted Scottland will host Triangle United, while Chicken Inn will take on Bikita Minerals.

Prince Matore’s Kwekwe United side will welcome Ngezi Platinum Stars at home, with the opening week concluding as Herentals host TelOne.

CAPS United will kick off their campaign away to Greenfuel, while Manica Diamonds will play host to Yadah.

In the final week, the headline fixture will be a Bulawayo derby between Highlanders and Chicken Inn, while Dynamos will face FC Platinum in the capital.

