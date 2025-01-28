Zimbabwe Places 19 Products Under the Smuggling Watch List
The Government of Zimbabwe has placed 19 products under the anti – smuggling watch list as it widens its crackdown on smuggling and illicit trade.
Under the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025, the government has introduced measures to curb smuggling. With immediate effect, ‘imported’ goods will be deemed smuggled unless the importer (wholesalers, retailers and individuals) produces valid evidentiary documents (including payment of duties and validly issued receipts).
Among some of the goods are alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, electrical appliances, dairy products, detergents, tyres and sugar. It appears these interventions are meant to restore sanity in the retails sector that has in recent months witnessed big players such as OK and “Pick n Pay” recording significant setbacks.
Businesses found in possession of goods listed under the Customs and Excise (Designated Deemed Smuggled Goods) Regulations, 2025, will be heavily penalized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in terms of the schedule.
Legal expert, Mr. Lenon Rwizi has remarked:
‘Ordinarily once goods deemed to have been smuggled are ceased by ZIMRA, appeals directed to the Commissioner should be lodged, setting out the grounds upon which they should be released. We are yet to see how these Regulations are going to practically operate but judging from social media reactions, they might not be a lasting remedy to the problem of smuggling”.