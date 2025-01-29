Afdis Eyes Continued Growth Amid Crackdown On Smuggled Alcohol

It is hoped that the current blitz against illicit and smuggled alcohol will curtail unfair competition.

In terms of performance for the reviewed period, Afdis achieved a 14% volume growth for the quarter compared to the previous year, and a 12% growth year-to-date.

The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Wine segments, which grew by 12% and 47% respectively, benefited from improved product supply and a decline in informal imports.

The government has ramped up efforts to crack down on smuggled goods in a bid to boost the competitiveness of local industries.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has urged travellers and cross-border traders to fully comply with customs regulations to avoid penalties from law enforcement agencies.

Travellers are required to present valid proof of their customs declarations at designated roadblocks.

Failure to declare goods—whether intentional or not—can lead to serious consequences, including hefty fines and the confiscation of goods.

Tags

Leave a Comment