COMOIL Fined US$250 For Exceeding Ethanol Limit In Petrol. Ethanol Content Was Above 50%.
COMOIL (Pvt) Ltd, a fuel retailer, has been found guilty by the Lupane Magistrates’ Court of selling petrol with ethanol content exceeding the legally allowed limit.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the company was represented in court by supervisor Livingstone Mubvumbi (42).
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) inspected the Lupane Station on December 6, 2024, and tested fuel samples that revealed ethanol content above 50%, violating the E20 ZWS 964 standards.
Tanks containing the non-compliant fuel were sealed, and further verification by the Standards Authority of Zimbabwe (SAZ) confirmed the breach.
The company was charged under SI 23/2013 and SI 171/2014 for failing to comply with fuel quality regulations and was fined US$250.