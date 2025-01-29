COMOIL Fined US$250 For Exceeding Ethanol Limit In Petrol. Ethanol Content Was Above 50%.

5 minutes ago Wed, 29 Jan 2025 07:17:22 GMT

COMOIL (Pvt) Ltd, a fuel retailer, has been found guilty by the Lupane Magistrates’ Court of selling petrol with ethanol content exceeding the legally allowed limit.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the company was represented in court by supervisor Livingstone Mubvumbi (42).

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) inspected the Lupane Station on December 6, 2024, and tested fuel samples that revealed ethanol content above 50%, violating the E20 ZWS 964 standards.

Feedback