Three Women Rape And Rob Motorist
A 23-year-old man from Mazowe was allegedly robbed and raped by three women from Harare. The suspects—Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Msipa (35), and Tabeth Harris (33)—appeared before regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande on Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated indecent assault and robbery, reported NewsDay.
The trio was remanded in custody until February 13, pending the completion of investigations.
The court heard that on January 25, the complainant was driving along Leopold Takawira Street when Sibanda reportedly forced open the passenger door and seized the gear lever, preventing him from driving. She then took the complainant’s Samsung Note 20 Ultra from the car’s armrest.
Sibanda allegedly threatened the complainant with a screwdriver, compelling him to accompany her to a nearby residence. Inside, Msipa and Harris joined them and reportedly began to caress the complainant. They then forcibly undressed and sexually assaulted him.
It is further alleged that after the assault, the suspects demanded money, and the complainant gave them US$20. They escorted him back to his car, where they stole a power bank, modulator, and phone charger. The suspects forced him to hire a taxi to his residence, where they received an additional US$80.
The three women’s luck ran out when the complainant spotted police officers patrolling the area. He shouted for help, leading to the suspects’ arrest and the recovery of his belongings.