Three Women Rape And Rob Motorist

6 minutes ago Wed, 29 Jan 2025 13:10:47 GMT

A 23-year-old man from Mazowe was allegedly robbed and raped by three women from Harare. The suspects—Diana Sibanda (35), Brendy Msipa (35), and Tabeth Harris (33)—appeared before regional magistrate Tilda Mazhande on Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated indecent assault and robbery, reported NewsDay.

The trio was remanded in custody until February 13, pending the completion of investigations.

The court heard that on January 25, the complainant was driving along Leopold Takawira Street when Sibanda reportedly forced open the passenger door and seized the gear lever, preventing him from driving. She then took the complainant’s Samsung Note 20 Ultra from the car’s armrest.

