Tshabangu Withdraws Support For Mnangagwa's Third-Term Bid

However, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, after a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, Tshabangu took a different stance.

He expressed strong opposition to the proposed third term, calling it “repulsive and repugnant” and incompatible with Zimbabwe’s national aspirations. Said Mlilo:

The recurring question: will the CCC support calls for President Mnangagwa’s third term? Framed this way, it’s a pointless discussion. 2028 postponement of elections, or the 2030 agenda, if it’s the same thing, as we have said before, can not be an end in itself. 2028 postponement of elections and or 2030 agenda cannot be indivualised to the extent of messianic redemption of a country by an individual. We have said the so-called 2030 agenda and the postponement of the 2028 elections are matters which have not been presented in any lawful forum of the management of our common state affairs. It is internal to ZANU PF… Senator Tshabangu met with the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda and conveyed our position that the idea of a third term is as repulsive and repugnant as it is inconsistent with our national aspirations. It is unnecessarily divisive. We will oppose it. We suggested that the idea should be abandoned so as not to cause unnecessary national disharmony.

Mlilo said that Tshabangu’s meeting with the Speaker of Parliament was a proactive step to convey the party’s position on opposing the third-term bid, especially since the issue has yet to be presented in Parliament.

However, Tshabangu’s recent statement has been met with scepticism by some who question his sincerity.

Critics argue that without the support of State institutions, Tshabangu would not have been able to take control of the CCC, leading them to suggest that he may be indebted to ZANU PF.

