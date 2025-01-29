Two ECD Pupils Swept Away By Floodwaters On Way Home

We have lost two ECD learners from Tafadzwa ECD Satellite School for Matendeudze Primary School. The learners were swept away on their way from school.

This points to a scenario where learners attempted to cross the Umvumvumvu River on their way from school.

Parents or caretakers should pick up their children from school and continue to discourage them from playing around water bodies as children are fascinated by water.

Misi also revealed that several houses in the Chibuwe area of Chipinge District have been destroyed as heavy rains continue to batter Manicaland Province. He said:

On another note, seven houses were damaged in Chibuwe Ward 20 due to the incessant rains. Roofs were blown away and the district civil protection committee is assessing the extent of the damage. Chibuwe is prone to flash floods. We have also experienced some rock falls in Chimanimani along Skyline and we would want to encourage and warn motorists to be careful when navigating roads in Chimanimani and Nyanga as these areas are common to rock falls this time of the season.

