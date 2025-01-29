Two Men Drown At Matopo Mission Dam After Day’s Work

6 minutes ago Wed, 29 Jan 2025 09:14:38 GMT

Police have recovered the bodies of two men who drowned at Matopo Mission Dam on the evening of January 24, 2025.

According to ZimLive, the men, whose identities have not been released, had been hired by the school to carry out repairs on dormitories damaged in a fire last year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the school’s headmaster, Gardson Sibanda, explained that after finishing work around 7 PM, the men decided to swim in the dam to cool off. Unfortunately, they quickly ran into trouble. He said:

Feedback