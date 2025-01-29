Two Men Drown At Matopo Mission Dam After Day’s Work
Police have recovered the bodies of two men who drowned at Matopo Mission Dam on the evening of January 24, 2025.
According to ZimLive, the men, whose identities have not been released, had been hired by the school to carry out repairs on dormitories damaged in a fire last year.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the school’s headmaster, Gardson Sibanda, explained that after finishing work around 7 PM, the men decided to swim in the dam to cool off. Unfortunately, they quickly ran into trouble. He said:
Efforts to rescue them were fruitless and the matter was urgently reported to Matopo police.
Rescue efforts were suspended on January 24 as nightfall set in and resumed the following day.
The police sub-aqua unit from Fairbridge in Bulawayo successfully retrieved the two bodies, which were then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem examinations.