Police Arrest 10 Over Spate Of Robberies In Mushikashika Vehicles

The suspects are, Liberty Matsika (37), Temptation Mazodze (30), Blessing Murize (32), Rodgers Marufu (26), Golden Tangwanda (38), Admire Makumalo (51), Ashely Bakasa (28), Ndoro Chiriwa Zambezi (28), Stanley Matarutse (48) and Nyasha Kamujoma (32).

The arrests follow robbery incidents in recent weeks where criminals would utilize “mushikashika” vehicles, especially, Honda Fit, Toyota Fun Cargo, Vitz and Sienta, to lure and rob passengers.

During the period between 20th to 28th January 2025, Police tracked the suspects in and around Harare Central Business District after receiving information which linked them to the robbery incidents.

Subsequently, the suspects were arrested leading to the recovery of cellphones, cash and other valuables.

The suspects are being linked to a robbery case in which a cellphone was stolen from the complainant after he was offered a lift in a Toyota Vitz vehicle along Kirkman Road, Harare intending to go to Harare Central Business District on 27th January 2025.

Additionally, the suspects are clearing a robbery case which occurred in the Majubheki area, Mbare, Harare where USD 185.00 and two cellphones were stolen from a passenger who had been offered a lift in a Sienta vehicle, registration number AFZ 1190 from Harare Central Business District to Mbare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that the public should avoid boarding pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles and should use registered public service vehicles.

Above all, the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious criminal activities to the police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Tags

Leave a Comment