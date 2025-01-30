Your People's Health Is Your Responsibility, U.S. Tells Zimbabwe's Government
The U.S. government has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration must take full responsibility for the health of Zimbabweans, including procuring anti-retroviral therapy and ensuring clinics are properly staffed with nurses.
Reports indicate that since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the U.S. has provided over US$5 billion in humanitarian and development assistance, including more than $1 billion in the past three years alone.
The United States remains the largest provider of development and humanitarian aid, with key initiatives like the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), and the Feed the Future Hunger and Food Security Program.
However, the Trump administration recently suspended donor support globally. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is now working to strengthen its health, development, and cultural exchange programs.
In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe confirmed that, in line with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning U.S. Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review. Reads the statement:
He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda.
At this moment, in order to do a thorough review, all programs and grants without a waiver approved by the Secretary of State using foreign assistance funding are paused.
It is time for Zimbabwe to take seriously its responsibility for the health of its people. For HIV, Zimbabwe has hit the 95/95/95 targets.
They urgently need to be focused on buying ART and getting nurses in clinics. They can do this.