Your People's Health Is Your Responsibility, U.S. Tells Zimbabwe's Government

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 Jan 2025 13:16:41 GMT

The U.S. government has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration must take full responsibility for the health of Zimbabweans, including procuring anti-retroviral therapy and ensuring clinics are properly staffed with nurses.

Reports indicate that since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the U.S. has provided over US$5 billion in humanitarian and development assistance, including more than $1 billion in the past three years alone.

The United States remains the largest provider of development and humanitarian aid, with key initiatives like the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), and the Feed the Future Hunger and Food Security Program.

