Zimbabwean Man (33) Uses Fake Residency Permit To Secure Job In SA, Earns R3 Million In Salaries
Kudakwashe Mpofu, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean national, has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly using a fraudulent South African permanent residence permit to apply for a job at the North West Development Corporation in March 2023.
According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Mpofu appeared in Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, facing fraud charges.
Mpofu was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, in Mahikeng.
It is alleged that Mpofu used the fraudulent permit to apply for a job at the North West Development Corporation, where he was hired as an asset manager, later appointed acting chief financial officer (CFO), and eventually made permanent CFO. During his employment, he reportedly received over R3 million in salaries.
After an investigation, Mpofu was arrested and charged with fraud. He appeared in court, with his case postponed to 3 February 2025 for a formal bail application.