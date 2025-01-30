Zimbabwean Man (33) Uses Fake Residency Permit To Secure Job In SA, Earns R3 Million In Salaries

6 minutes ago Thu, 30 Jan 2025 14:53:10 GMT

Kudakwashe Mpofu, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean national, has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly using a fraudulent South African permanent residence permit to apply for a job at the North West Development Corporation in March 2023.

According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Mpofu appeared in Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, facing fraud charges.

Mpofu was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, in Mahikeng.

Feedback