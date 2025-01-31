Eskom Warns Of Potential Load Shedding After 10 Months of Stability
After more than 10 months of stable electricity supply, South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, warned on Friday of a high risk of load shedding “at short notice.”
Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said that the utility had experienced several breakdowns over the past week, requiring extended repair times. Said Marokane:
This is a potentially temporary setback. Loadshedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet.Feedback
However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times.
This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished.
Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and loadshedding up to Stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.
Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and the power utility were expected to provide an update on the status of the country’s electricity generation performance on Friday afternoon.
