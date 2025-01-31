Eskom Warns Of Potential Load Shedding After 10 Months of Stability

However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times.

This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished.

Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and loadshedding up to Stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and the power utility were expected to provide an update on the status of the country’s electricity generation performance on Friday afternoon.

