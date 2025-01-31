Poverty Drives Woman To Murder Her Husband And Two Children In Bulawayo

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed the murder case. She said:

We are investigating a murder case where a woman murdered her family. The husband was 35 years old, one child was four years old, and the other child was a 7-month-old infant.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $105 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

On Wednesday morning, Happiness went to her mother’s house to complain about how her husband was failing to provide for their family.

She returned in the afternoon and told her mother that she wanted to commit suicide, asking her to look after her children when she died.

At around 1 AM, the accused’s mother received a phone call from the accused person’s husband requesting her to come over to their place of residence as the accused person was talking about suicide.

The accused person’s mother teamed up with two adult family churchmates and proceeded to the accused’s house where they conducted some counselling to the accused person after confessing to them that she wanted to kill herself.

They then left for their respective homes at around 1 AM on the 30th day of January 2025.

Two hours later at around 0200 hours, the accused person’s mother received a phone call from a church member who resides in the same neighbourhood, that her daughter had come to his place of residence informing him that she had killed her family.