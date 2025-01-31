Poverty Drives Woman To Murder Her Husband And Two Children In Bulawayo
A 34-year-old woman from the Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo, Happiness Chimbangu, is accused of murdering her husband and two children.
She allegedly claimed her husband, Edwin Chimbangu, failed to provide for the family, leading to their severe poverty.
Initially, she threatened to take her own life but ultimately chose to stab her husband and children instead.
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed the murder case. She said:
We are investigating a murder case where a woman murdered her family. The husband was 35 years old, one child was four years old, and the other child was a 7-month-old infant.
On Wednesday morning, Happiness went to her mother’s house to complain about how her husband was failing to provide for their family.
She returned in the afternoon and told her mother that she wanted to commit suicide, asking her to look after her children when she died.
At around 1 AM, the accused’s mother received a phone call from the accused person’s husband requesting her to come over to their place of residence as the accused person was talking about suicide.
The accused person’s mother teamed up with two adult family churchmates and proceeded to the accused’s house where they conducted some counselling to the accused person after confessing to them that she wanted to kill herself.
They then left for their respective homes at around 1 AM on the 30th day of January 2025.
Two hours later at around 0200 hours, the accused person’s mother received a phone call from a church member who resides in the same neighbourhood, that her daughter had come to his place of residence informing him that she had killed her family.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Edwin Chimbangu deceased on the bed, with deep cuts on his right ear, neck, right cheek, and near his right eye.
Four-year-old Promise Chimbangu was lying on a mattress with a deep cut on her back shoulder and several cuts on the right side of her head.
The woman’s other child was also found dead on the bed, with a deep cut on the right side of the head and right cheek.
Police recovered a blood-stained metal digger near the door, believed to be the murder weapon. The woman’s blue dress also had blood stains. The victims were taken to UBH for a postmortem.