Three Harare Remand Prison Inmates Jailed 20 Years For Sodomising Fellow Inmate

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Muza presented evidence that the assault occurred on August 11 2024 while the inmates were locked in their cells for the night.

Mazorodze directed the victim to enter Cell C2, where nine other inmates, including Ngwerume and Chinobhururuka, were present.

The victim reported being awakened around midnight by Ngwerume’s sexual advances. It was established that Ngwerume engaged in indecent acts against the victim’s person, who refused his advances.

In response, Ngwerume, assisted by Chinobhururuka and Mazorodze, physically assaulted the victim. Said Muza:

Chinobhururuka allegedly forced the complainant to ingest an unidentified drink, which made him feel dizzy and powerless.

The three inmates allegedly removed the victim’s underwear and took turns sodomizing him multiple times.

After the assault, they returned to their usual positions in the cell.

The next morning, the victim reported the incident to a prison officer, who opened the cell. The victim was then taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

