U.S. Eases Aid Freeze With Waiver To Resume Humanitarian Aid Programmes

Implementers of existing life-saving humanitarian assistance programs should continue or resume work if they have stopped, subject to the following directions. This resumption is temporary in nature, and except by separate waiver or as required to carry out this waiver, no new contracts shall be entered into.

1. (a) For purposes of this waiver, life-saving humanitarian assistance applies to core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance.

(b) This waiver does not apply to activities that involve abortions, family planning, conferences, administrative costs other than those covered by 1(a) above, gender or DEI ideology programs, transgender surgeries, or other non-life saving assistance.

(c) Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) may only be used to support activities under section 1(a) and for repatriation of third country nationals to their country of origin or safe-third-country.

2. Additional waivers or exceptions for humanitarian assistance not covered by this waiver may be sought through the Director of Foreign Assistance at the Department of State. Implementing partners and NGOs are to work through their U.S. government agency partners on such requests.

