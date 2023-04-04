Pindula|Search Pindula
Mayor

Preceded byShantiel Yeukai Chiwara
Personal details
Born
CitizenshipZimbabwean
NationalityZimbabwe
Political partyCitizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
Occupation
Politician


Known forBeing Mayor of Masvingo

Aleck Tabe is a Zimbabwean politician who currently serves as the Mayor of Masvingo City. He is also a Councillor representing Ward 4 and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Tabe was elected as Mayor to replace recalled Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara. During the election, he received 10 votes, defeating Zanu PF Councillor Sharon Marombedze, who received 2 votes.

