Aleck Tabe
Feedback
Mayor
Aleck Tabe
|Preceded by
|Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara
|Personal details
|Born
Aleck Tabe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Political party
|Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
|Occupation
Politician
|Known for
|Being Mayor of Masvingo
Aleck Tabe is a Zimbabwean politician who currently serves as the Mayor of Masvingo City. He is also a Councillor representing Ward 4 and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Tabe was elected as Mayor to replace recalled Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara. During the election, he received 10 votes, defeating Zanu PF Councillor Sharon Marombedze, who received 2 votes.
Background
Educational Background
General Career
Political career
Political ideology
Positions Held
