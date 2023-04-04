Andy Rinomhota
Andrew Farai Rinomhota
Andrew Farai Rinomhota
Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
|Zimbabwean, British
|Zimbabwean, British
|United Kingdom
Footballer
|Being a footballer
Andy Rinomhota, born Andrew Farai Rinomhota is a professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Cardiff City, a team in the EFL Championship. He holds both English and Zimbabwean nationality.
Personal Details
Born: April 21, 1997 in Leeds, England.
Service / Career
Rinomhota started his football career playing for the youth team of AFC Portchester. Due to a shortage of players caused by injuries, he was promoted to the first team in the Wessex League. In 2015, Reading signed him after he had played a few matches for AFC Portchester. He quickly became an important player for Reading's team.
Rinomhota had his professional debut in a Carabao Cup match against Gillingham in 2017. He then started playing in the Championship, the second-highest football division in England. He became a key player in Reading's midfield and had an impressive season in 2018/19, which earned him the club's Player of the Year Award.
At the age of 25, Rinomhota made a transfer from Berkshire to Cardiff City in South Wales before the start of the 2022/23 season. He signed a contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2025.
National Team
Rinomhota made his debut for the Zimbabwe national senior men's football team, The Warriors, on 19 November 2023 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria. The match, played at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda, ended 1-1.[1]
References
