Andy Rinomhota

Rinomhota had his professional debut in a Carabao Cup match against Gillingham in 2017. He then started playing in the Championship, the second-highest football division in England. He became a key player in Reading's midfield and had an impressive season in 2018/19, which earned him the club's Player of the Year Award.

At the age of 25, Rinomhota made a transfer from Berkshire to Cardiff City in South Wales before the start of the 2022/23 season. He signed a contract that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2025.

National Team

Rinomhota made his debut for the Zimbabwe national senior men's football team, The Warriors, on 19 November 2023 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria. The match, played at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda, ended 1-1.[1]

