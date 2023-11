Warriors Starting Eleven Against Nigeria Named

7 minutes ago Sun, 19 Nov 2023 12:07:22 GMT

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Nigeria in this afternoon’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Brito made three changes from the team that started against Rwanda in the Warriors’ last match.

Jordan Zemura has replaced Divine Lunga at left-back, Andy Rinomhota has come in for Brian Banda in midfield, and Tino Kadewere replaced the injured Admiral Muskwe.

