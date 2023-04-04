Pindula|Search Pindula
Annah Rungani

Annah Rungani is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.

Personal Details

Born:

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Women's' Proportional

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Masvingo Women's' Proportional
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Abigail Huni Memory Munochinzwa Annah Rungani
Hlengiwe Sibanda Judith Muzhavazhi Yeukai Simbanegavi
Gloria Shumba Machirarwa Mugidho Monica Chigudu
Ladwina Gonye Esnath Rwambiwa Angeline Chipato
Judith Chizambe Hildah Mabika Clara Shumba
Sifelani Moyo Fungai Maisva Susan Majatame

Events

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Masvingo Province have been released. [1]

Senate
CCC Zanu PF
Magie Chakabuda Ottilliah Maluleke Muhlava
Godfrey Mativenga Madzikanda Lovemore Matuke
Emmaculate Makondo Annah Rungani
Jeffryson Chitando Robson Mavenyengwa
Esinath Rwambiwa Winnie Tafrenyika Sihlahla
Lazarus Makusha Webster Cuthbert Muzara

Further Reading

References

  1. [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023

