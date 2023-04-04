Annah Rungani
Annah Rungani is a Zanu PF politician. She was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.
Personal Details
Born:
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Women's' Proportional
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
|MDC–N
|MDC–T
|Zanu PF
|Abigail Huni
|Memory Munochinzwa
|Annah Rungani
|Hlengiwe Sibanda
|Judith Muzhavazhi
|Yeukai Simbanegavi
|Gloria Shumba
|Machirarwa Mugidho
|Monica Chigudu
|Ladwina Gonye
|Esnath Rwambiwa
|Angeline Chipato
|Judith Chizambe
|Hildah Mabika
|Clara Shumba
|Sifelani Moyo
|Fungai Maisva
|Susan Majatame
Events
Nomination Court 2023
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Masvingo Province have been released. [1]
References
- ↑ [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023