Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi
Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi was a Zimbabwean politician and retired Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer.
Background
He was married to the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Barbara Rwodzi.
Death
Rwodzi died on 29 June 2023 after his vehicle plunged down a bridge. He was running as an independent candidate for the National Assembly in Gutu West after ZANU PF disqualified him in its primaries.[1]
