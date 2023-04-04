Pindula|Search Pindula
Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi

Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi
Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi.jpeg
BornChristopher Mutonhori Rwodzi
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Known forIndependent Candidate for ED

Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi was a Zimbabwean politician and retired Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer.

Background

He was married to the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Barbara Rwodzi.

Death

Rwodzi died on 29 June 2023 after his vehicle plunged down a bridge. He was running as an independent candidate for the National Assembly in Gutu West after ZANU PF disqualified him in its primaries.[1]

Further Reading

  1. Gutu West "Independent Candidate 4 ED" Dies In Car Crash, Pindula News, Published: 30 June 2023. Retrieved: 22 July 2023

