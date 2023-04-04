He has an assocaition with Chikwingwizha Secondary School. It is a Roman Catholic Church-owned school in Shurugwi. The school, which opened in 1963, strictly caters for Roman Catholic boys only.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Amos Munyaradzi Mutongi of MDC with 7 726 votes,

Rtd. Col. Claudius William Makova of Zanu PF with 7 441 votes.

Following the death of Amos Mutongi (MDC), a by election was held 13–14 January 2001. The result, Bikita West returned to Parliament:

Claudius Makova of Zanu PF with 12 993 votes,

Events

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

Zimbabwe People First

He is listed as one of the "Prominent Members" of the Zimbabwe People First party formed by Joice Mujuru in 2015. Which later became National People's Party.



Further Reading