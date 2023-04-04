Advertisement

Go east, on the Harare-Mutare Highway. Dana B Farm is south of the road, 37.5km east of Harare. Drive through Ruwa town and continue to the tollgate. After the Goromonzi tollgate travel for approximately 5.5 km. After passing the Melfort fuel station & town the road changes back to single lane, cross the bridge & turn first right (south) onto a dirt road at the Dana B Savanna Camp sign post. At the fork keep right until you reach the main security gate. Savanna Camp is approximately 2km from the tar road turn off.

Facility

Bookings and Payments

Advance Bookings are Required for both Day and Overnight Visits.

US$5 Surcharge per person for non-bookers... so book now!

(subject to space availability in the park at the time)

50% DEPOSIT is required for all bookings - 100% for Private Tented Camp



Refresh and get back to nature! Unplug - No electricity or wifi.

Bring your own camping equipment or stay at the Private Tented Camp.

Day visitors can enjoy a self catering picnic or braai.

Advertisement

Day Visit Conservation Fee

Adults and children over 12 yrs- US$10 per person.

Children 2 to 12 yrs - US$5 per person.

Children under 2 yrs - No charge.



Camping Conservation Fee (own camping equipment)

Adults & children over 12 yrs - US$20 per person per night.

Children 2 to 12 yrs - US$10 per person per night.

Children under 2 yrs - No charge.



Private Tented Camp

Advance payment in full is required to secure your booking.



Places

1 x TENT Max 2 pax sharing

Weekends & Public Holidays.

$80/night for the Private Tented Camp + Conservation Fee.

Midweek.

$65/night for the Private Tented Camp + Conservation Fee.



2 x TENTS Max 2 pax /tent sharing

Weekends & Public Holidays.

$130 per night for the Private Tented Camp + Conservation Fee.

Midweek.

$90 per night for the Private Tented Camp + Conservation Fee.



Optional Extra - 2 Man Dome Tent.



Max 2 pax sharing.



Weekends & Public Holidays

$30 per night + Conservation Fee.

Midweek.

$25 per night + Conservation Fee.



Extra Guests (if all 3 tents are booked)

Tents, bedding & equipment not provided.

Conservation Fee $30 per adult/night $15 per child 2 - 12 yrs/night.



Weekends & Public Holidays

Friday to Sunday nights + Public Holidays.

Midweek - Monday to Thursday nights excluding Public Holidays.

Conservation Fee - $20 per adult/night $10 per child 2 - 12 yrs/night.

Maximum 8 pax allowed per night in the private camp.



Overnight Stays

- Check in 14h00 + Check out 10h00 If there are no other bookings these times can be flexible. Please enquire.

Firewood/Etc.

Cooking firewood/offcuts - $5 per bag (or bring your own).

Firewood for bonfires/campfires - $10 per bundle.

(Available on site - please get a receipt).

Ice per packet $2 (pre order).

Fishing worms $2 (when available).







Tent

Educational School Trips

Cost subject to requirements.



Venue Hire

Ask us for details for the Bush Wedding Venue package & enjoy 2 nights + 3 days exclusive use of the game park for your special day.

Cost is subject to requirements for photo/video shoots, celebrations, corporate events, team building etc. Lets plan your own brand of magic in the Savanna space! .



Activities