Dingimuzi Phuthi
Dingimuzi Phuthi, or Dingumuzi Phuthi was elected in 2023 as Member of Parliament for Bulilima, as a Zanu PF member.
Personal Details
He is from, and lives in, Plumtree.
School / Education
Primary:
Secondary: Tokwana Secondary School
Service / Career
2018 - Member of Parliament for [Bulilima]] West.
2023 - Member of Parliament for Bulilima.
Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023. The new Ministry of Information Communication Technology is headed by Tatenda Mavetera with a deputy Dingimuzi Phuthi.