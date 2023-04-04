Pindula|Search Pindula
Dingimuzi Phuthi

Dingimuzi Phuthi, or Dingumuzi Phuthi was elected in 2023 as Member of Parliament for Bulilima, as a Zanu PF member.

Personal Details

He is from, and lives in, Plumtree.

School / Education

Primary:
Secondary: Tokwana Secondary School

Service / Career

2018 - Member of Parliament for [Bulilima]] West.
2023 - Member of Parliament for Bulilima.

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023. The new Ministry of Information Communication Technology is headed by Tatenda Mavetera with a deputy Dingimuzi Phuthi.

Events

Further Reading

References

