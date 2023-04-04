Pindula|Search Pindula
Dorothy Kadungure

Dorothy Kadungure was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Mashonaland Central.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland Central
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Faith Chakwera Bacillia Majaya Gertrude Chibagu
Patricia Chimbiri Evangelista Kaundikisa Dorothy Kadungure
Alice Mutandwa Thamari Chikumbirike Elizabeth Shongedza
Patience Kamhuka Maideyi Chaka Dorothy Mashonganyika
Acknowledge Simiyoni January Sawuke Tsitsi Gezi
Fortunate Tepu Doreen Mumba Tasusuvara Musona

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Mashonaland Central Province have been released. [1]

Senate
CCC Zanu PF
Mary Grace Gwature Monicah Mavhunga
Gilbert Kagodora James Chafunga Makamba
Sekai Dokotera Angeline Kumbirai Tongogara
Carlos Tokyo Eleven Kambizi
Emily Mbadzo Dorothy A Kadungure
Hilton Chironga Edward Raradza

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023

