Felistas Muzongondi is a Zimbabwean player who plays as a forward for the Mighty Warriors and Zimbabwe Women's Premier League side Black Rhinos Queens. She also played for Harare City Queens.

Background

She was born on 22 March 1986 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. she attended Ndarama High School for her secondary education. She attained a Certificate in Sports Scientific Strength & Conditioning Level One with Major Sports Institute in June 2024.

Career

She plays for the Zimbabwe Army side Black Rhinos in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as the national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors. She was part of the team that participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.