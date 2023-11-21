Pindula|Search Pindula

Felistas Muzongondi

Muzongondi Profile.jpg
Personal information
Date of birth(1986-03-22)22 March 1986
Place of birthMasvingo, Zimbabwe
Height1.70 m (5 ft 7 in)
Playing positionForward
Club information
Current team
Black Rhinos Queens
Number22
National team
Mighty Warriors
Felistas Muzongondi is a Zimbabwean player who plays as a forward for the Mighty Warriors and Zimbabwe Women's Premier League side Black Rhinos Queens. She also played for Harare City Queens.

Background

She was born on 22 March 1986 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. she attended Ndarama High School for her secondary education. She attained a Certificate in Sports Scientific Strength & Conditioning Level One with Major Sports Institute in June 2024.

Career

She plays for the Zimbabwe Army side Black Rhinos in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as the national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors. She was part of the team that participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Other

In November 2023 she was appointed as a Committee Member of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) alongside former Harare City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.[1]

Award

  • Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Golden Boot Award (2024)

Gallery

  • Muzongondi Profile.jpg
  • Felistas Profile.jpg
  • Felistas Golden Boot Award.jpg
  • Felistas in Action.jpg
  • Muzongondi at training.jpg
  • Muzongondi Felistas.jpg


References

  1. Innocent Kurira, [1], The Chronicle, Published: 1 November, 2023, Accessed: 26 January, 2025

