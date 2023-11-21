Felistas Muzongondi
|Personal information
|Full name
|Felistas Muzongondi
|Date of birth
|22 March 1986
|Place of birth
|Masvingo, Zimbabwe
|Height
|1.70 m (5 ft 7 in)
|Playing position
|Forward
|Club information
Current team
|Black Rhinos Queens
|Number
|22
|National team
|Mighty Warriors
|† Appearances (Goals).
Felistas Muzongondi is a Zimbabwean player who plays as a forward for the Mighty Warriors and Zimbabwe Women's Premier League side Black Rhinos Queens. She also played for Harare City Queens.
Background
She was born on 22 March 1986 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. she attended Ndarama High School for her secondary education. She attained a Certificate in Sports Scientific Strength & Conditioning Level One with Major Sports Institute in June 2024.
Career
She plays for the Zimbabwe Army side Black Rhinos in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as the national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors. She was part of the team that participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Other
In November 2023 she was appointed as a Committee Member of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) alongside former Harare City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.[1]
Award
- Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Golden Boot Award (2024)
Gallery