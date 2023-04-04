Frank Makarati

“I went to Swaziland in June 2015 after signing for Wanderers, but I ran away after just six months due to monetary issues. I came back and joined How Mine in 2017 and there were monetary issues again.

“I came to Ngezi Platinum Stars at the beginning of 2018 and I am enjoying myself here. As a player, all you need is to play and get as much game time. Ever since I came here, I have played in all matches,” he revealed.[1]

Although he blossomed at Ngezi Platinum F.C., where won the club's Player of the Year award in 2019, back in the streets of Highfields, he was already being touted as one for the future when he was still in his teens. He also had a stint at How Mine before moving to Ngezi in 2019.[2]

Makarati was outstanding for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the 2019 season but couldn't find his way onto the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar after he was disqualified for accumulating too many yellow cards.

He was, however, voted Ngezi PlatinumS tars' best player for that season after he helped Rodwell Dhlakama's men to the Chibuku Super Cup final, which they lost 0-1 to Highlanders Football Club, as well as a top-four place in the league.

The defender was also part of the CHAN provisional squad, picked by former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, but he was overlooked in the final 23-man squad which eventually travelled for the finals in Cameroon.[3]

Awards

Makarati was voted among the 11 best players for the 2021-2022 season and second runner-up behind Walter Musona and William Manondo who were crowned Soccer Star of the Year and first runner-up, respectively.

Gallery





