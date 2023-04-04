Fredrick Kunaka was mentioned in the Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary. He is the general manager of Fidelity Printers and Refiners. He was allegedly on the payroll of the gold mafia during which he received a kickback of US$30 000 a month, according to the documentary.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.