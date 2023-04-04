Guruve (formerly Sipolilo) is a town in Mashonaland Central Province. It is ±150km north of Harare.

History

Sipolilo was named after a local chief, Chipolilo. It is on the Dande River, and is the trading centre for administrative capital for Guruve District. It is largely a small scale farming area, but has some significant tobacco growing. [1]

Population

Guruve has a population of 184 828. The area is rich in Wildlife and the CAMPFIRE project was introduced to conserve wild life. This has benefited the area in terms of roads and infrastructure.