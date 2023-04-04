Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa

Education

Muzorewa holds the following academic qualifications:

Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Seminary

Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy from the Union Theological Seminary

He was a leader at Epworth Theological College in Zimbabwe and later became the chair of the Department of History, Political Science, Pan-African Studies, Philosophy, and Religion at Lincoln University.[3]

Books

As a theologian and academic, Muzorewa has authored several books that include:

Christ as Our Ancestor: Christology from an African Perspective

Mission Studies Bibliography

Religion, Race and Nationalism

A College Introduction to Religion

The Great Being: Creator, Yahweh, Chuku, Allah, God, Brahman: An Introduction to the World's Major Religions

The Origins and Development of African Theology

African Origins of Monotheism: Challenging the Eurocentric Interpretation of God Concepts on the Continent and in Diaspora

Philanthropy

Muzorewa donates part of his salary to Lincoln University's scholarship fund for first-generation college students, many of whom are from impoverished neighborhoods in New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

He has also dedicated his time and effort to helping orphans and widows affected by the Zimbabwe War of Liberation.

Political Career

In 2018, Muzorewa approached the High Court seeking an order to compel the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to accept his nomination papers.[4]

ZEC had refused to accept Muzorewa's presidential nomination papers on the nomination day for having filed them late.

He said the delays were caused by officials at the Registrar-General’s Office (RG) who took too long to issue him with a replacement birth certificate.

However, Muzorewa's name did not appear on the ballot paper for presidential candidates on polling day.

Nomination Court June 2023

The nomination court on 21 June 2023 produced eleven presidential candidates for the August elections.[5] They are:

Elisabeth Valerio Duly Nominated

On 16 August 2023, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said: following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on 19 July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts. Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. The other candidates are Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.

2023 Results

Total votes: 4 440 449