Harry Peter Wilson

DOP was formed in 2002 in the United Kingdom, where Wilson was in self-imposed exile. [3]

Immigration Scam

In 2005, sentenced to 38 months in prison in a London court for smuggling at least 150 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Jamaica into the UK. [4]

Wilson, who owned a luxury apartment in Durban, as well as two in Bulawayo and two in London, was cited as the kingpin of the illegal immigration syndicate. The syndicate issued fake qualifications, visas, identity documents, birth certificates and passports. The Isleworth Crown Court sentenced Wilson to three years and two months for supplying false information to the Home Office.

2018 Elections

Wilson was among the 23 presidential contestants in the elections held on 30 July 2018. He garnered 4 895 votes, which was 0.10% of the total votes cast.[5]

The party registered 14 aspiring parliamentarians and 45 councillors in the 2018 general elections.



Conviction for Culpable Homicide

In April 2022, Wilson was found guilty of culpable homicide after his wife, Chigora, died in a horrific car accident in which they were involved along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road. [6]

Wilson, who was aged 62 at the time, was driv­ing a Toy­ota Hi­ace when he rammed into a sta­tion­ary Mercedes Benz truck that had de­vel­oped a me­chan­i­cal fault in the mid­dle of the road. He sustained serious injuries that left both his legs fractured and his wife bled and died in his hands. Wilson was fined $10 000 which he was supposed to pay in two weeks’ time or spend three months behind bars.

Nomination Court June 2023

The nomination court on 21 June 2023 produced eleven presidential candidates for the August elections.[7] They are:

Elisabeth Valerio Duly Nominated

On 16 August 2023, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said: following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on 19 July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts. Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. The other candidates are Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.

2023 Results

Total votes: 4 440 449

