Harry Peter Wilson
Harry Peter Wilson (sometimes Wilson Harry Peters) is a politician and the president of the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP). Wilson is a former member of the Mavambo Kusile Dawn Party led by Simba Makoni. [1]
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: married to Angeste Chigora who died on 31 March 2021 at the age of 29 in a car accident. [2]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
DOP was formed in 2002 in the United Kingdom, where Wilson was in self-imposed exile. [3]
Events
Immigration Scam
In 2005, sentenced to 38 months in prison in a London court for smuggling at least 150 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Jamaica into the UK. [4]
Wilson, who owned a luxury apartment in Durban, as well as two in Bulawayo and two in London, was cited as the kingpin of the illegal immigration syndicate. The syndicate issued fake qualifications, visas, identity documents, birth certificates and passports. The Isleworth Crown Court sentenced Wilson to three years and two months for supplying false information to the Home Office.
2018 Elections
Wilson was among the 23 presidential contestants in the elections held on 30 July 2018. He garnered 4 895 votes, which was 0.10% of the total votes cast.[5]
The party registered 14 aspiring parliamentarians and 45 councillors in the 2018 general elections.
Conviction for Culpable Homicide
In April 2022, Wilson was found guilty of culpable homicide after his wife, Chigora, died in a horrific car accident in which they were involved along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road. [6]
Wilson, who was aged 62 at the time, was driving a Toyota Hiace when he rammed into a stationary Mercedes Benz truck that had developed a mechanical fault in the middle of the road. He sustained serious injuries that left both his legs fractured and his wife bled and died in his hands. Wilson was fined $10 000 which he was supposed to pay in two weeks’ time or spend three months behind bars.
Nomination Court June 2023
The nomination court on 21 June 2023 produced eleven presidential candidates for the August elections.[7] They are:
- Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress),
- Nelson Chamisa (CCC),
- Trust Chikohora (ZCPD),
- Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP),
- Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent),
- Lovemore Madhuku (NCA),
- Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF),
- Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC),
- Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC),
- Douglas Mwonzora (MDC),
- Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).
Elisabeth Valerio Duly Nominated
On 16 August 2023, ZEC chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana said: following an order of the Electoral Court sitting in Harare, issued on 19 July 2023, Ms. Elisabeth Isabel Valerio, a candidate sponsored by the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, is hereby declared a duly nominated Presidential candidate. The other aspiring presidential candidates, Saviour Kasukuwere and Linda Masarira’s appeals were rejected by the courts. Her nomination papers were rejected despite providing bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the ZEC bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. The other candidates are Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD, Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP, Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Wilson Harry Peter of DOP. [8]
2023 Results
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of votes
|Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress)
|18 816
|0.4%
|Nelson Chamisa (CCC)
|1 968 343
|44.3%
|Trust Chikohora (ZCPD)
|10 230
|0.2%
|Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP)
|13 060
|0.3%
|Lovemore Madhuku (NCA)
|5 323
|0.1%
|Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF)
|2 350 711
|52.9%
|Wilbert Mubaiwa (National People's Congress) (NPC)
|53 517
|1.2%
|Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC)
|7 053
|0.1%
|Elisabeth Valerio (UZA)
|6 989
|0.15%
|Harry Peter Wilson (Democratic Opposition Party) (DOP)
|6 743
|0.15%
Total votes: 4 440 449
