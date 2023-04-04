Hidden Rocks is a camping site, on the western side of Juliasdale, between Rusape and Nyanga.

One of the views

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

See Low End Guide.

Gazebo

Address: Plot 1, Fox Rock, Drive, Juliasdale, Sanyatwe.

Lat/Long: 18°21'11.8"S 32°30'15.8"E Physical: Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

Travelling east (towards Nyanga) from Rusape, turn north (left) about 2km past the 60 km peg (51.5km peg) on the Fox Rock Drive (sign says Hidden Rocks). St Michaels School is nearby (on the Juliasdale side), on the south side of the road.

Fox Rock Drive is a dirt road. Travel on it for about 3km, down and up the dip, keep following the road and you will see a sign for Hidden Rocks. Turn right there and follow the road, you will then arrive at Hidden Rocks.