Kudakwashe Mupamhanga

Career

He said he spent just under a decade working in the President’s Office before he ventured into politics.

He was elected the Member of Parliament for Mt Darwin South in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

On 14 September 2023, Mupamhanga was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[2]

Controversy

In 2020, Kudakwashe and his brother, Kudzanayi, were taken to court for allegedly destroying at least eight hectares of a maize crop belonging to their neighbour, Soul Gomwe in a farm boundary dispute in Mashonaland Central Province.[3]

Mupamhanga (Justin) and Gomwe had been embroiled in a boundary dispute since 2002 after the former encroached into the latter's farm.

The matter eventually spilled into the High Court after government officials failed to resolve it. The case was heard on 21 and 23 July 2020.

High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou ruled in Gomwe’s favour and ordered the Lands minister, the Zimbabwe Land Commission and Mupamhanga to pay costs of the suit.

On 9 October 2020, Kudakwashe and Kudzanayi allegedly hired gangsters and went to the part of the disputed piece of land where Gomwe’s workers were planting maize.

The gangsters allegedly dismantled irrigation pipes and destroyed eight hectares of maize using a tractor-drawn disc.

Kudakwashe and Kudzanayi were arrested and charged with malicious damage to property.