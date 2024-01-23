List of Zimbabwean Celebrities given Cars by Wicknell Chivayo

So today I say to you MWANANGU SULU please go and enjoy your new 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE300d…If you continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party YOUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT…Just some small pocket change WELL SPENT on you wholeheartedly

March

Alick Macheso

On 8 March, Zimbabwe's most popular Sungra musician, Alick Macheso was gifted a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 400d reportedly worth US$140 000. There were reports later in the month that Macheso had returned the car but his management said he had not.[1]

Sniper Storm

On 26 March, Zimdancehall musician, Sniper Storm received a Mercedes Benz C200 after he had posted a plea to Wicknell Chivayo on Facebook. Sniper had pled in his request for a car:

"From national Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and the President himself during every election and I'm still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano uye anotumika".[2].

Nicholas Zacharia

On 25 March, long time Sungura musician Nicholas Zacharia was gifted a 2024 Toyota Fortuner.

April

Madzibaba Israel Muhana

On 5 April, an Apostolic sect religious leader Madzibaba Israel Muhana of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Coca-cola, was gifted with a 2022 Toyota Lexus. Chivayo said it was "a token of my appreciation for your dedication, integrity and passion."[2].

Jah Master

On 12 April, Chivayo donated a Mercedes Benz C200 to Zimdancehall musician, Jah Master. he said of the gift: "Your consistence and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten."[3].





Bhutisi, Boss Kedha, Kapfupi and Mavery

On 20 April popular comedians and actors Admire Kuzhangaira (most known by his acting name "Bhutisi") and Rolland Lunga, known by his stage name Boss Kedha received Toyota Aqua vehicles. Kuzhangaira had written a message to Chivayo on social media highlighting work he did done for Zanu PF.

Wrote Kuzhangaira:

“Hi Madzibaba Sir Wicknell, thank you for lifting our own, the video which l put below with other 15 showcases our work towards the 2023 General Election, while promoting the ruling party Zanu-PF. “I will post other works we did in 2019 to present, as always we await to be laughed at by the nation of Zimbabwe,” [4]

Kapfupi a popular comedian and musician (real name Freddy Manjalima) received a Toyota Aqua. An actor known as Mavery aslo received a Toyota Aqua.

Posting about the gifts to the comedians Chivayo said:

“Congratulations…today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi…The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya’s…Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars…”

Jeys Marabini

On 27 April, Jeys Marabini, real name Majahawodwa Ndlovu, was gifted a Toyota Hilux. Chivayo said the gift was because Jeys Marabini made him happy at national events. He told the musician to "Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events."[5]





October 2024

Daisy Mtukludzi

On 1 October, Chivayo gifted late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi's wife, Daisy a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. [6]. Daisy Mtukudzi reportedly had a car accident a few days later while driving thecar.





November 2024

Mai Charamba, Mechanic Manyeruke and Leonard Zhakata

On 25 November, Gospel musician Olivia Charamba popularly known as Mai Charamba received a Toyota Fortuner vehicles from Chivayo. Another gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke and musician Leonard Zhakata also received vehicles at the same time.

Posting about the gift on social media, Chivayo said:

“As had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives. “These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA. My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE. Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their CLUBCHAMBERS showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela and see Mr REEVES, your 3 brand new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER F24A 2.4d 4 X 4 AUTOMATIC are ready for collection. [7]

Chivayo also said a few days later in a video that the gifts were from Zanu PF and that recipients have to be clear they are receiving cars and money from Zanu PF.

Some Zimbabweans on social media criticised the Charambas for accepting a gift from someone known to be implicated in a number of high level corruption scandals in the country.

Moses Chunga and Charles Mabika

ON 29 November, Chivayo gifted Zimbabwe football legend Moses Chunga a 2024 Toyota Fortuner. He also gifted football commentator, Charles Mabika. he said in a post on Facebook it was "On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football".[8]

Scottland FC

Scottland FC, a fotball team belonging to Scott Sakupwanya, received 20 Toyota Aquas as a gift for becoming 2024 ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions.[9]

December 2024

Mai Chisamba

On 6 December, popular talk show host Mai Chisamba was gifted 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4. Chivayo said in a post on Facebook that Mai Chisamba was "a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom." [10]

Killer T

On 6 December, Zimdancehall musician Killer T was gifted a 2023 Mercedec Benz GLE350d which according to Chivayo was worth $100,000. Chivayo said he was gifting him for "his EXCEPTIONAL contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and National events throughout the years."[11]

Peter Ndlovu

On 9 December, former footballer, Peter Ndlovu, considered to be one of the greatest footballers in Zimbabwe's history, received 2024 BMW X6M sports car, valued at 2.6 million rands (US$144,000), in Sandton on 9 December 2024