Robert Malunda is a trainer and founder of the Gateway to Elation, an Bulawayo-based organisation that trains the visually impaired and the deaf. [1] Malunda often provides opinion and advice on issues to do with development programmes for the welfare of persons with physical disabilities.

Background

Robert Malunda was born in Makokoba, Bulawayo. He was affected by glaucoma at the age of 3 which resulted in him losing his sight.

Education

According to Malunda, growing up, there were no braille textbooks at his school and he had to depend on his classmates for his academic needs.