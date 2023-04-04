Events

On 3 August 2023, Tinashe Chitsunge, a CCC activist member, was fatally assaulted with stones in Glen Norah. It is alleged that his assault was conducted by members of Zanu PF youth, who had pursued them from Tanaka Grounds, a venue that the CCC had reserved for a rally.

Fadzayi Mahere. Spokesperson for the CCC said:

WE WANT ELECTIONS NOT WAR The Citizens’ Coalition for Change condemns the escalation of political violence driven by Zanu PF in most provinces as we approach the 23 August 2023 elections. Yesterday, Tinashe Chitsunge, a committed member of the CCC, was murdered in cold blood by suspected Zanu PF youths. Eyewitness accounts report that he was stoned repeatedly in the head before falling to his death on the tarmac in Glen View 7. Several of our members were badly injured during the violent attack. The matter was immediately reported to the police and details of key suspects were provided. The orgy of violence was instigated by Zanu PF members who were attempting to prevent a CCC rally for Churu Constituency from taking place. The Zanu PF group had been camping at Tanaka Grounds, the venue set for the rally, since about 6am yesterday morning. It is reported that, knowing that a CCC rally was going to take place, the Zanu PF group barricaded the entrance and set up a sound system playing music. They also started to play soccer at the venue. The occupation of the venue that we had booked was a clear act of provocation. Attempts were made to report the provocation to the police. However, the Zanu PF youths remained stationed there. As the time for the rally drew closer, our campaign teams were peacefully sharing campaign fliers and installing posters whereupon Zanu PF youths started to mob one of the campaign trucks. Video evidence shows the Zanu PF youths inciting violence, threatening our members and saying that the police could not touch them. The Zanu PF youths started throwing big boulders at our members and eventually struck Tinashe Chitsunge. According to reports of those present, they continued to attack him with stones after the fell to the ground. We have also received reports of politically motivated violence perpetrated by Zanu PF in Mutare Central, Nyanga, Chivi, Chipinge, Shurugwi among many others. A Zanu PF mob stoned President Nelson Chamisa’s convoy and barricaded roads as President Chamisa travelled in Manicaland yesterday as part of our campaign. We call for an immediate end to this clear pattern of political violence by Zanu PF against CCC. It is not a crime to wear yellow or to be a member of the CCC. No person should be killed for their politics. Citizens must be allowed to choose their leaders without violence or intimidation. We demand a thorough, non-partisan investigation into the murder of Tinashe Chitsunge. The perpetrators of this callous attack and the series of Zanu PF violence against CCC members must be brought to book by the institutions mandated to do so by our Constitution. We remain committed to peaceful resistance and will not stop. It is not enough for Zanu PF to pay lip service to peace at their rallies. They must stop committing violence against the CCC. An electoral process soaked in the blood of innocent citizens is not the sort of electoral process the citizens of Zimbabwe deserve. We want elections not war.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) made an official statement disclosing the arrest of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in the murder case. [1]

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga then said, 17 August CCC activist Tinashe Chitsunge who was killed on 3 August 2023, was run over by the party’s truck. , Matanga said they are still waiting for the postmortem report. This conclusion runs is contrary to eyewitness accounts that indicated that Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF activists. Fifteen people were arrested in connection with Chitsunge’s death, they were charged with public violence and were freed on bail. [2]

Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) criticised Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga over his remarks. CCC said Matanga’s remarks are “disheartening and regrettable.” The Commissioner’s lack of honesty is evident, as his officers have already arrested and issued fake charges against over 10 individuals directly involved in this atrocious crime. We demand an ethical and accountable police force, one that does not engage in propagating the agenda of any political party. [3]

Further Reading