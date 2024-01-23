Tinotenda Taurai

After leaving Nyamauru High School she played for Faith Drive Academy from 2022 before joining Maningi Youth Soccer Academy in January 2024.[1] She had a stellar debut season at Maningi scoring 13 goals in the process establishing herself as one of the most feared forwards in the league with her bustling and pacy runs.

She also played for the National Under-17 Team in 2020 where she participated in the regional 2020 COSAFA Tournament in South Africa under coach Ennie Konje. She was also part of the Young Mighty Warriors squad that played in the World Cup preliminary round and lost to Botswana in January 2020.[2]

She dreams of being a world class player who will be making headlines on the international stage and her vision is to balance football talent with academic excellence as she dreams of attaining a Masters Degree in her chosen academic path. Her role models are superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) and Erling Haaland.

Scholarship

She has been awarded a scholarship to study at Bethel University in the USA where she will be studying and playing football at the same time starting in January 2025.

Gallery





References