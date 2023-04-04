Service/Career

February 2013 - Present, Vice President, Zimbabwe Economic Patriots Network (ZEPAN).

February 2014 - Present, Director, Adflow Engineering Pvt Ltd.

March 2015 - Present, Director, KINGSLEY Zimbabwe Private Limited.

Feb 2016 - Present, CEO, New Talent Promotions Pvt Ltd.

Jan 2017 - Present, Executive Chairman, Terrymac Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

[2]

Tongai Mnanagagwa joined Zanu PF at 18, and at 20 became the youth chairperson for the party's Tangwena District.

In Harare, he joined the Leopold Takawira District as a committee member, rising to become the political commissar of the main board.

2018, he won a seat in Parliament, with with a 39% of the vote, defeating two MDC Alliance candidates, incumbent Shadreck Mashayamombe, and Tichaona Saurombe, who received 24% and 12%, respectively, as well as the MDC–T candidate, Desmond Jambaya, who earned 6% of the vote.[3] He was sworn into Parliament on 5 September 2018.

In the 23-24 August 2023 elections, he was elected to the newly established constituency of Hunyani.

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023. The Deputy Minister Tourism And Hospitality Industry was his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa. [3] [4]

Events

2022 Rally

In February 2022, a large part of Trymore Kanopula’s manifesto was based on getting title deeds for properties to victims of land barons, and getting services normally required to gain those title deeds. He said The first batch of 5 000 households are expected to be handed over title deeds to their properties next month.

Tongai Mnangagwa (MP, Hunyani), speaking during the launch of Harare South’s road rehabilitation programme, said the process was a national programme to correct colonial disparities which saw residents in most high-density suburbs failing to get title deeds. This is a national project starting here in Harare South whose main thrust is to assist residents in underdeveloped areas to obtain title deeds, since about 90 percent of houses in high-density areas have no title deeds. At least 5 000 households in this constituency are going to obtain documents for their homes by next month. [5]

Further Reading